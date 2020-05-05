Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of April 28 – May 3, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 4, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Iowa saw a second straight week of considerable planting progress across the state. The planning of input providers and farmers, combined with favorable weather conditions, has the growing season off to a strong start,” said Secretary Naig. “The great progress has been a bright spot in a time with many disruptions due to COVID-19.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia .

Crop Report

There were 6.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending May 3, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Warm, dry weather allowed Iowa farmers to advance planting well ahead of normal.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 16 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 85 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.

Iowa farmers planted 39 percent of the expected corn crop during the week ending May 3. Although great progress was made, in 2015 Iowa farmers were able to plant 54 percent of their corn crop during the same week. This is the first time since 2010 that at least three-quarters of the corn crop has been in the ground by May 3. Forty-six percent of the soybean crop has been planted, a full month ahead of last year and over two weeks ahead of the five-year average. This is the highest proportion of the soybean crop planted by May 3 since records began in 1974. Farmers were able to plant over one-third of the expected soybean crop during the week ending May 3. Only 6 percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop remains to be planted, with 54 percent of the oat crop emerged.

Pasture condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Pastures and hay fields are greening up. Cattle movement to pastures increased this week.