Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of April 6 – 12, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 13, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Warmer and drier conditions were seen across the state in the earlier part of last week, allowing farmers to make progress on field work,” said Secretary Naig. “After a cool and wet weekend, the forecast points to warmer temperatures later this week. This should allow for planting progress in some parts of the state.”

Crop Report

Fields began to dry for most of Iowa early in the week ending April 12, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. However, northwest Iowa saw accumulating snow on Sunday, April 12 with rain falling over much of the rest of the State. Statewide there were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week. Field activities for the week included applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer, spreading manure, and tilling fields. In addition to planting oats, there were reports of corn and soybeans being planted.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.

Twenty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 5 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the 5-year average. There were scattered reports of oats emerged.

Pastures and hay continue to green. Calving continues with very few health problems reported.