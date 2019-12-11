Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Dec. 2 – 8, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 9, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Warmer and dryer conditions over the past week allowed farmers to make significant progress in the field,” said Secretary Naig. “With corn harvest at 95%, Iowa is nearing the end of harvest 2019.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Crop Report

Iowa farmers had 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending December 8, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. However, snow and mud remained issues in parts of the State and delayed some fieldwork.

Ninety-five percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, over two weeks behind last year and the 5-year average. The Northeast and South Central Districts were able to make enough progress to reach at least 90 percent complete. Farmers in all Districts in Iowa have now completed at least 90 percent of their corn harvest for grain. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained at 19 percent. Livestock producers continued to use hay for supplemental feeding. Feedlots stayed muddy with warmer temperatures and snow melt this past week.