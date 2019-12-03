Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 2, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Several days of unfavorable weather conditions kept many farmers out of the fields last week,” said Secretary Naig. “With corn and some soybeans still standing, this is the latest harvest since 2009, and farmers are anxious to finish up.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Crop Report

Rain and snow suspended harvest activity and limited other fieldwork across much of Iowa as farmers were held to 3.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending December 1, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Wet conditions have producers inching toward the finish line as the 2019 harvest nears completion.

Ninety-two percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, 11 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Producers in the Northeast and South Central Districts had greater than 15 percent of their crop left to be harvested while all others had 10 percent or less remaining. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 19 percent.

Livestock producers have been feeding hay and grazing cattle on corn stalks. Muddy conditions and snow covered fields have been unsuitable for making bedding for overwintering livestock.