Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Nov. 18-24, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 25, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Soybean harvest is officially complete but farmers are still working on getting corn out of the fields,” said Secretary Naig. “With snow in the forecast, farmers are pushing hard to wrap up harvest this week.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Crop Report

Rain and recent snow melt across Iowa delayed harvest and other fieldwork progress as farmers were held to 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 24, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Propane shortages across the State remain an issue as farmers try to dry their corn due to high moisture content.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 82 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus.

Eighty-six percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, 10 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Producers in the Northwest, North Central and Southeast Districts have harvested 90 percent or more of their expected crop, while harvest in the Northeast and South Central Districts were below 80 percent complete. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 19 percent.

Livestock producers have been feeding hay and continue to allow cattle to graze on corn stalks. The increase in temperatures this past week reduced stress on livestock.