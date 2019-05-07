Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Week of April 29-May 5, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 6, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Many parts of the state experienced cool, wet weather last week which created unfavorable field conditions,” said Secretary Naig. “It looks like our wet weather woes will continue for the next few days which could create more planting delays, especially in northern parts of the state.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Rain across the State delayed planting activities and held Iowa farmers to 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 5, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Below normal temperatures also slowed crop emergence.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 32 percent surplus.

Statewide, just 15 percent of the corn crop was planted during the past week. Iowa growers have now planted 36 percent of the expected crop, 1 day behind last year and 5 days behind the 5-year average. Northwest and northeast Iowa farmers have less than 20 percent of their corn planted. Just 1 percent of the crop has emerged, almost a week behind average. Eight percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted, 2 days behind last year and average. Eighty-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 6 days ahead of last year but equal to average. Thirty-five percent of the crop has emerged, 2 days ahead of last year but a week behind average.

Pastures have had plenty of moisture, but could use warmer temperatures as growth remains slow. Pasture condition rated 61 percent good to excellent. Even with the slow pasture growth, cattle have been turned out into pastures.