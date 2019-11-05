Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 4, 2019) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“This week brought the first measureable snowfall of the season, which added even more moisture to already wet soil and continued to prevent corn from drying down in the fields,” said Secretary Naig. “Parts of the state made significant progress and are getting close to finishing up their soybeans.”

“We’re hearing reports of propane shortages across the state,” said Naig. “I’m working with Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Propane Gas Association to monitor the situation. The emergency proclamation extending driving hours will help alleviate the delivery issues and supplies will increase as some farmers start wrapping up harvest.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Crop Report

Iowa farmers continued to deal with challenging field conditions as the first accumulating snowfall of the year fell across parts of the state during the week ending November 3, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included harvesting soybeans and corn for grain, spreading manure, applying anhydrous, baling corn stalks and fall tillage.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.

Forty-three percent of the corn crop has been harvested for grain, 8 days behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average. Producers in the north central district were able to harvest over one quarter of their expected crop this past week. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 21 percent. Corn condition rated 67 percent good to excellent.

Eighty percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 3 days behind last year and 1 week behind average. Areas in Iowa are still dealing with muddy feedlots, while others reported no livestock issues this past week.