IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – The Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report has been released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Harvest picked up speed last week and now 6 percent of corn and 16 percent of beans have been harvested. After rain showers that are in the forecast for the first part of this week, I expect harvest to begin in earnest when fields dry back out and conditions allow,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Rainfall during the week slowed down harvest allowing Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 1, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Although there were wet field conditions in parts of the State, activities for the week included harvesting corn for grain and soybeans, seeding cover crops, and finishing the last cutting of hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 17 percent very short, 26 percent short, 56 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 20 percent very short, 32 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Ninety-seven percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, five days behind the 5-year average. Seventy-three percent of corn had reached maturity, six days behind last year and three days behind average. Six percent of the corn crop for grain has been harvested, nearly two weeks behind average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested was at 23 percent. Corn condition improved slightly to 60 percent good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, three days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. Eighty-four percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, four days ahead of average. Sixteen percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, one day behind last year and three days behind average. Soybean condition also improved slightly with 61 percent good to excellent.

Pasture condition improved slightly to 22 percent good to excellent. Rain this past week prompted pastures to regrow and green up. No livestock comments were received.