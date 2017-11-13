Iowa Council for Social Studies selects WACO’s Reichenbach for Award

Renea Reichenbach of WACO Community School District was the recipient of the Civil Rights/Civil Liberties:

Excellence in Teaching Award on October 2, 2017 at the Iowa Council for the Social Studies Conference.

ICSS appreciates Reichenbach’s leadership, innovative teaching practices, and tireless effort to promote social

studies. Her dedication to the students of Iowa and to the teaching profession is appreciated. Reichenbach is

in her 19th year teaching, her 15th at WACO. Congratulations Mrs. Reichenbach!

More information regarding the award:

The Civil Rights/Civil Liberties: Excellence in Teaching Award

Sponsored by Nystrom Education

The Civil Rights/Civil Liberties: Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes and honors the

accomplishments of an Iowa social studies educator in the area of Civil Rights/Civil Liberties. Nominees

inspire students to be fully informed about their Civil Rights and Civil Liberties assured by the

Constitution. This teacher is someone who inspires students to take informed action when they see

injustices and to be a responsible contributing member of our democracy. This award serves to honor a

person who is striving to continue their work advancing civil rights and civil liberties. The recipient will be

recognized at the annual Iowa Council for Social Studies Educators Conference.

Award

· $250 cash award and award from Nystrom Education.

· Recognition at the Iowa Council for Social Studies Educators Conference Luncheon

Criteria

· The educator has made a significant effort to teach the concept of justice in creative, inspiring

ways related to civil liberties, human rights, international injustice, and local issues of justice.

· For example, nominees may design a special lesson, course of study, create a school or district

project, or lead their students in some way to promote civil rights or civil liberties.

· Close attention will be focused on applicants who possess the ability to expose injustice while at

the same time inspiring their students to repair the world through justice, service, or advocacy.

· The Award winner will be asked to receive the award in person and give a short acceptance

speech of 2-3 minutes on what the award means to them. The presentation will take during the luncheon

during the annual Iowa Council for Social Studies Educators Conference.

Eligibility

· Minimum 3 years’ teaching experience

· If an Elementary teacher, the applicant must be currently teaching social studies.

· If a Middle School or Secondary teacher, the applicant must teach Social Studies for the majority

of the day.

· Will continue to teach a minimum of one year after receiving the award

· Be employed in good standing by a school district or private school located in Iowa.

Nominations

· Anyone may nominate an applicant, including self-nominations.

· At least one letter supporting the nomination must be submitted. (For self-nominations, there must be

an accompanying letter of recommendation from another source.)

· It should be noted that the award is not designed as a “lifetime achievement award,” but one that

recognizes great teaching by any nominee with a minimum of three years’ experience.

