Iowa Corn Provides Farmers Insights at Burlington Crop Fair

JOHNSTON, Iowa – December 27, 2017– In the tradition of providing farmers the latest industry insights, the Harrison County Corn Growers along with the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will host a crop fair in Burlington, Iowa on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 8:55 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Comfort Suites at 1708 Stonegate Center Drive.

“The crop fairs give Iowa corn farmers access to information they might not get elsewhere,” explained Larry Buss, an ICPB director and farmer from Logan who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff (GNMC) Committee. “Crop fairs are customized to include topics that fit each region of the state, with opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning and a chance to interact with subject area experts on a variety of topics including legislative policy, water quality, market development and risk management.”

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon to attendees.

9:00 a.m. Crop Weather Outlook 2018

Elwynn Taylor, Extension Climatologist

10:00 a.m. Dicamba: Moving Forward in 2018

Mike Owen, Iowa State University Extension Weed Management Specialist

11:10 a.m. Crop Market Outlook 2018

Chad Hart, Iowa State University Extension Ag Climatologist

12:00 p.m. Lunch

R.S.V.P. to Pam Moore at pamm@merschmanseeds.com or by calling (319) 837-6111, ext. 2313.

“Through the power of your membership we are able to advocate at both the state and federal level for issues which directly impact your bottom-line. If you aren’t a member, I encourage you to join us today to have your seat at the table and get engaged on issues impacting your farm,” said GNMC committee Vice Chair Roger Wuthrich, an ICGA director and a farmer from Bloomfield.

Crop fair sponsors include Burlington Crop Advantage, Merschman Seeds, Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.