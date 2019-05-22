Iowa Corn Growers Association® Invites Members to Discuss Key Policy Issues at Local Roundtables

JOHNSTON, IA – May 22, 2019 – Policy development at the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a vital grassroots process. Each year, ICGA hosts roundtable meetings in local communities, including in Mt. Pleasant, across the state to gather insight and feedback on priorities from members. The meetings, which will be held in June and July, allow ICGA members to come together, share a meal, and discuss key issues impacting corn farmers. Policies brought forward and approved at roundtable meetings go on to the annual ICGA Grassroots Summit on August 26-27 for the ICGA delegates to debate for adoption into the ICGA policy book. This process enables the organization to take action in lobbying for and supporting sound policy development and pro-farmer legislation.

Roundtables are FREE for ICGA members, but registration is requested. A meal will be included at each session. If you can’t attend a roundtable but wish to present a policy resolution for consideration, please contact your local ICGA Board member. Go to iowacorn.org/roundtables for more information. See the below listing for locations and times.

June 11

Clarion – Hagie Manufacturing, 721 Central Ave W. (5PM optional tour of Hagie, 6PM Roundtable)

June 18

Okoboji – Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 US-71 (6PM)

Mt. Pleasant – Airport Road Vineyard & Winery, 2555 Lexington Ave. (6:30PM)

June 20

Templeton – Templeton Center, 230 S. 5th Ave (3PM optional tour of Templeton Rye, 5PM Roundtable)

Donahue – Cinnamon Ridge Farms, 10600 275th St. (6PM)

June 24

Mason City – North Iowa Events Center, 4-H Learning Center 3700 4th St. SW (6PM)

Galva – Quad County Corn Processor Plant, 6059 159th St. (5PM optional tour of plant, 6PM Roundtable)

June 25

Red Oak – AgriVision, 2405 N. 4th St. (6PM)

June 26

Arlington – Mark Recker’s Farm, 9768 70th St (5:30PM)

Ottumwa– Ottumwa Golf & Social Club, 304 E Golf Ave (6PM)

July 2

Orient – Henry A. Wallace Life Center, 2773 290th St. (6PM)

July 8

Central City – Pete Brecht’s Farm, 3925 Jordans Grove Rd (6PM)

July 9

Ames – Johnny’s at Hilton Coliseum with ISU VIP guest appearance, 1705 Center Dr. (5PM)