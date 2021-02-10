Iowa City VA Health Care System Announces New Outpatient Clinic in Burlington, IA

New location will provide new space and services for area Veterans

Iowa City, IA: The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is opening a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 1000 N. Roosevelt Ave, Suite 7 in Burlington, IA to bring VA care and services to area Veterans who may not have used VA or might otherwise have to travel.

Judith Johnson-Mekota, Director of the ICVAHCS, had this to say about the new clinic space, “The new location will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our Veterans and to provide quality access to care for the many Veterans who live in the area. Iowa City VA Health Care System is committed to serving those who have served this country.”

The new VA outpatient clinic will total approximately 3200 square feet. This space will allow VA the ability to grow Primary Care and Mental Health services to Veterans, reducing travel time and adding convenience for patients.

Dr. Victor Mizrachi, Chief of Staff for the Iowa City VA says, “The added value to our patients will be access to VA services locally. We have received feedback from area Veterans and community members for a long time that these services are needed for area Veterans, so this is another way that the Iowa City VA can meet the needs of Veterans where they are.”

If you are a Veteran with an honorable discharge and are interested in receiving care at the Cedar Rapids clinic, please our dedicated enrollment number, 877-222- VETS, to sign up for health care today.

The clinic is expected to open later in 2021 for patient care. If you are interested in more information about the clinic, contact Bryan Clark at the information below to schedule a time to see the new space.