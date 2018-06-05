Iowa Absentee Voting Shatters Records

Secretary Pate announces nearly 50,000 absentee voters, shattering records for Iowa primary elections

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces that Iowans have shattered the records for absentee voting in a primary election. A total of 49,808 Iowans had cast absentee ballots for the June 5 primary by the close of business on Monday. The previous high mark was 40,718 in June 2014.

Along with a record number of absentee ballots cast and requested, there are more Iowans registered to vote that at any point before a June primary in state history. Iowa has 1,964,522 active registered voters, as of June 1.

“I want to compliment Iowans for stepping up in record amounts and making their voices heard. These are fantastic numbers and provide solid evidence that it’s easy to vote, but hard to cheat in Iowa,” Secretary Pate said.