Invitational Schedule

The 20th anniversary of the Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational is Saturday September 15 beginning at 5:45 pm at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. The performance schedule for the evening follows.

5:45 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Middle School

6:00 p.m. Cardinal High School

6:15 p.m. Central Lee High School

6:30 p.m. Wapello High School

6:45 p.m. Wilton High School

7:00 p.m. Williamsburg High School

7:15 p.m. Judges’ Break

7:30 p.m. Solon High School

7:45 p.m. West Delaware High School

8:00 p.m. Washington High School

8:15 p.m. Benton Community High School

8:30 p.m. Fort Madison High School

8:45 p.m. Judges’ Break

9:00 p.m. Ottumwa High School

9:15 p.m. Bettendorf High School

9:30 p.m. Quincy High School

9:45 p.m. Muscatine High School

10:00 p.m. Davenport Central High School

10:15 p.m. Clinton High School

10:30 p.m. Mt. Pleasant High School

10:45 p.m. Awards