Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest

On February 15, 2020, at approximately 2:36AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle parked near the intersection of 210th Street and Nebraska Avenue near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The reporting party stated the vehicle had been sitting at said intersection for approximately one-half hour without moving, and it was running with its lights also on. After deputies responded and arrived on scene, it was found that a black, 2012, Nissan Pathfinder had been traveling southbound on Nebraska Avenue and had been driven off into the westside ditch of the roadway. The vehicle was found to be running when deputies arrived with a male driver passed out behind the wheel.

The male subject was identified as Edgar Perez Natareno (35 years of age) of Winfield, Iowa. Edgar was found with an open beer container in hand when deputies observed him passed out behind the wheel. After an investigation, Edgar was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was later charged with Operating While Under the Influence First Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor. He was also given citations for Failing to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle and Open Container – Driver 21 Years of Age and Older.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Assisted with this investigation.