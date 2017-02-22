Investigation into Stolen Firearm

On February 20, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a firearm had been stolen out of a vehicle. The person was in attendance of a social gathering at approximately 2:00AM in the 2700 grid of Graham Avenue. At this time, this case is still under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.