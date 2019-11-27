Investigation Continues into the Death of a Mount Pleasant Man

On November 25, 2019, at approximately 7:30am, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 190th Street and Oasis Avenue for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

While investigating, the body of Paul Robert Burden,55, Mount Pleasant was found in an adjacent field.

This incident remains under investigation, as Burden’s body was transported for autopsy. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Henry County Ambulance and Medical Examiner Investigator from Henry County.