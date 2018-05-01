Intersection Closing

A reminder that Tuesday May 1st crews will be closing the N. Jefferson St. & Madison St. Intersection in Mt. Pleasant at approximately 7:00 A.M. Crews will then be removing the surface to finish the watermain construction. After the watermain work is completed crews will grade the Intersection place subbase rock and be preparing to place pavement. Jones Contracting will be starting to mobilize in on N. Jefferson Washington St. to Monroe St. to begin setting up to start placing pavement. The N. Jefferson St. & Madison St. Intersection will remain closed for 3 to 4 weeks weather permitting.