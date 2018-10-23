International Quick Change Artists Arrested Locally

On 10/20/18, the Mt Pleasant PD was dispatched to Wal Mart in regards to another group of Quick Change artists who had stolen money from several other Wal-Marts in Southeast Iowa.

Officers were able to identify the subjects as Visan Angel and Maical Kvec both age 20 of Romania. They are currently wanted out of Canada are part of a traveling gypsy band that targets coins shops, banks, jewelry stores, and Wal- Mart type stores.

They are being investigated by numerous agencies at this time. They were both charged with On Going Criminal Conduct a Class B Felony. They were both transported to the Henry County jail where they were held pending arraignment.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by several agencies and businesses including Wal Mart, New London PD, Jeweler’s Security Alliance, FBI, York Regional Police (UK), United States Custom and Border Patrol, and numerous civilians who called in with information that assisted us. We would like to thank all of you for your cooperation