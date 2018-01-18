International Growth Continues at Iowa Wesleyan University

English as Second Language Launched

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 18, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University, a leader in quality, affordable higher education is pleased to announce that students from across the world are choosing Iowa Wesleyan as their choice of study abroad. Nearly 30 countries are represented on the University’s campus. U.S. News and World Report cites the total international student

percentage ranks the institution in the top five in the Midwest Region.

According to data from a national survey Open Doors Report, international student numbers in the United States have declined. Kelly Danaher, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Psychology and Chair of the University Assessment Committee, conducted assessment data at Iowa Wesleyan utilizing a national normed instrument, the Global Perspective Inventory. “The numbers speak for themselves,” said Danaher. “85% of our students take into account different perspectives before drawing conclusions on the world around them.”

Iowa Wesleyan is not only recruiting students from around the world, students have the opportunity to take an international studies minor and study abroad as an option to round out their learning experiences.

“Iowa Wesleyan is home to nearly 30 different countries with all the livable continents of the world represented. The campus has a robust international student service program that this year also saw the launch of the institutions first Intensive English as a Second Language Program. The institution’s commitment does not just end with the diversity on campus, IW has a strong commitment to Global Learning as a part of the Institutional Learning Outcomes. And, students notice: 87% of IW students report that the IW “community honors diversity and internationalism” according to responses on the Global Perspective Inventory,” stated Dr. DeWayne Frazier, Vice President for Academics and Dean.

Additional data from the study can be found by visiting iw.edu/Global-Perspective.