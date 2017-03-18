Innovairre to Add Jobs

Innovairre said it plans to add up to 100 new, full-time employees to its facility in Mt. Pleasant.

Innovairre specializes in direct marketing printed fundraising materials for nonprofit organizations. The company says it is looking for 60, technically-proficient employees who can operate new digital print technology from Xerox. Another 40 employees will be hired to provide support services.

The company will provide on-the-job training is currently accepting job applications at www.innovairre.com/jobs-2/. You can click the direct link under related items to this post. You can also email human resources at crbecker@innovairre.com

The company says the hiring will increase its employment in Mt. Pleasant by 20 percent. Globally, Innovaire employs more than 4,000 people. A formal ribbon-cutting/open house will be held Tues., March 21, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.