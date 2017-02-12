InMotion Show Choir Saturday Results

Saturday Mt. Pleasant Show Choir, InMotion, competed at Benton Community in the Touch of Class Invitational. The groups competed in classes and while, many invitationals have Daytime competition and Evening Finals, the Benton invitational wasn’t set up that way. Mt. Pleasant competed in Class 3A and received second. They also received the following caption awards…..

Best Choreography

Best Crew

Most Entertaining Show

Best Male Soloist – Wyatt Carlston