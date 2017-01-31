InMotion Show Choir Invitational Participants

Davenport Central……Central Singers Incorporated is the Varsity Show Choir at Davenport Central High School. This year’s group will perform at Davenport North, Mt. Pleasant, Urbandale, Southeast Polk, Janesville, WI, and FAME Orlando. They will co-host the 16th Annual GREAT RIVER Show Choir Competition at the beautiful Adler Theatre in Downtown Davenport. CSI continues to earn recognition on the state, regional, and national stages. CSI has numerous top 3 finishes and caption awards, including an 8th place finish overall at the Show Choir National Championship Finals in Chicago. Davenport Central won last year’s Mt. Pleasant competition. They are under the direction of Michael Reese, with pit preparation by Reid Keller, and choreographed by Andy Haines.

Pekin IL…..The Noteables are an auditioned group made up of 34 singers and dancers, 14 combo members, and a crew of 12. This elite group of students dedicates their time to show choir as an extracurricular activity, rehearsing twice a week. After many hours of preparations this year, the Noteables look forward to competing throughout the Midwest at Mount Pleasant, Manteno, Glenwood, and Herscher, Illinois; and at the Monona Grove Silver Stage Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. They will perform the vocal selections: “You Know My Name” featuring Nathan Nomichit and Brandon Williamson; “Wherever I Go” featuring Paige Calvert, Abigayle Hayes, and Dylan Hill; “If I Lose Myself” featuring Halle Brockamp, Quinten Frisch, Allison Massey, and Keri Whitford; “Raging Fire” featuring Caroline Gilmore, and concluding with “Well Run Dry.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier…..Xhilaration is composed of students who also participate in one of the eight choral offerings of the Xavier vocal music department. With the outstanding support of a seventeen piece combo, ten member stage crew, and countless number of friends and family, Xhilaration is excited to present this year’s show, “Back to Life”. Xavier placed second behind Davenport Central at last year’s Mt. Pleasant Invitational. They are directed by Matt Walker with choreography by Tori Burns and Jarad Voss.

Fort Madison…..Swingspan is the Varsity Show Choir at Fort Madison High School. They have had a rich tradition of excellence for over 30 years. Swingspan is an extracurricular activity and 1 of 5 vocal ensembles at Fort Madison High School. Swingspan consists of 43 singer’s, 13 band members and 10 crew members. This year, Swingspan’s show begins with “Out of my Mind”, “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now”, “ ‘Til We Reach/Make Them Hear” featuring Soloists Alyse Schmidt and Nathan Nall, “Jet Set” with a soloist trio of Kearstyn Johnson, Sydney Weiler, and Emily Wolf, and ending with “Faster” with a solo from Eleesha Estrada. Swingspan is directed by Jeremiah Landon and choreographed by Anne Chapman and L.D. Kidd.

Hannibal…..River City Revue is comprised of 42 singers and dancers accompanied by a 10 member student combo. The show this year highlights songs about going on an adventure together. Musical selections this year include: Journey to the Past/Breakthrough, Oh, The Places I’ll Go, Fly Away From Here, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, and The Adventure. This year, River City Revue will compete across the Midwest at Rock Bridge, Mt.Zion, Troy, Mt. Pleasant, and Ft. Madison. Directors are Kate Fuller and Sara Kurz and choreography is by Anne Chapman.

Central Lee…..CENTRifugAL FORCE is celebrating its 25th year of competition and is delighted be participating in the Mt. Pleasant Invitational. They are under the direction of Hailey Haring, and are

choreographed by Tara Tober. The performers are the finest scholars, athletes, artists, and student leaders at Central Lee High School. This year’s tour schedule includes West Branch, State Contest, Keokuk, Pella, Central Lee, and Fort Madison.

Davenport Central (prep group)….. Blue Vibrations, now in its 13th year of existence, is the mixed prep show choir at Central High School in Davenport. Blue Vibes is an auditioned group of 52 singers and dancers in grades 9-11, with 26 instrumentalists and 11 crew members. The group rehearses 3-5 hours weekly outside of school. Blue Vibes’ 2017 competition season will include performances throughout the state of Iowa including Davenport North, Mt. Pleasant, Urbandale, and Southeast Polk, and in Wisconsin at Janesville Craig. Blue Vibrations also performs at and hosts Great River Show Choir Invitational with Davenport West High School at the Adler Theater in downtown Davenport. They are under the direction of Emily Schrank, choreographed by Ben Schrank, with Pit assistance by Reid Keller.

West Burlington…..DyNAMix is comprised of the most dedicated musicians from West Burlington High School. With 22 singers and dancers, 8 instrumentalists, and 3 crew members, the students balance their involvement in other athletic activities, church activities, work, and many school clubs. This year, DyNAMix is competing at four surrounding competitions, state competition, and ending

the year at home with their Falcon Follies concert. The ensemble is directed by Annette Siebers and choreographed by Lexi Robson.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School…..Chain Reaction is an auditioned group of thirty-six 7th & 8th graders. They rehearse before school three times each week for 35 minutes. Choreographers for Chain Reaction are MPCHS senior Leah Johnson and junior Katie Ensminger. Chain Reaction’s director is Madeline Thomas. Selections they will perform are “Accidentally in Love”, “Falling Slowly” with soloists Kiran McGuire and Cristina Carthey and “King of New York” featuring soloists Grace Kelley and Evelyn Nygren.

Mt. Pleasant…..InMotion is an extracurricular show choir made up of 50 singers, 12 combo members, and 7 crew members. This year’s group will perform at Pella, Benton, Central Lee, and Fort Madison as well as multiple performances at home. They are under the direction of Marlene DePriest, with pit preparation by Jim DePriest, and choreographed by Anne Chapman and Ben Schrank. Songs performed will be “Through The Looking Glass” with soloist Meagan Sutherland, “I Really Want It”, “When Your Feet Don’t Touch The Ground” with soloist Dalton Krum, “Freddy Said” with soloist Wyatt Carlston and “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”.