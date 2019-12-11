Ingrid E. Teboe (final arrangements)

Ingrid E. Teboe, 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant. Following the memorial service the family will receive friends until 2:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to charities of your choice.

