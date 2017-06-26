Information Regarding August 1 Vote

HENRY COUNTY RESIDENTS WILL BE ASKED TO VOTE IN A SPECIAL BOND ELECTION FOR A NEW HENRY COUNTY LAW CENTER ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST.

Voters will be asked to approve bonds in the amount of $9,100,000. The cost of the bond issue will be

funded with general obligation bonds payable over twenty years.

The existing facility, which was built in 1963, measures 4,200 square feet. The first floor (2,100 square feet) contains office space, county communications center and booking/fingerprinting areas. The basement (2,100 square feet) houses 8 beds in three cells. There is no elevator to reach the basement which makes it non-compliant with ADA regulations.

Modern jail standards require classification and separation of inmates. The current facility structure makes it difficult to properly classify.

Recent average daily populations have consistently been over 25 inmates with recent peaks to 40 inmates. This results in Henry County residents paying for overflow inmates to be transported to other facilities and to pay a per diem expense for each inmate. Estimated costs for transportation and per diem expenses for all inmates in 2017 is estimated to be $552,000.

The proposed one-story law center will accommodate 44 inmate beds. The preliminary facility floor plan measures 23,022 square feet. Inmates will never be visible to the public in the proposed modern law center.

If the State of Iowa were to close the Henry County Law Center because of inadequate utility systems and/or lack of handicapped accessibility, it would cost approximately $1.5 million to meet minimum state requirements to reopen the building. All inmates would then have to transported and housed at other facilities. The total cost of transporting all inmates over a 20 year period would cost approximately $15.8 million- more than a new law center would cost.

Henry County Law Center tours will be held:

Thursday, June 22 (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Saturday, July 8 (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Thursday, July 27 (4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Visitors should park in the Henry County Courthouse parking lot and enter the Courthouse building. Tours will begin with a brief information session at the Courthouse, and then proceed to the Law Center.

As soon as the ballots are available, Henry County voters will be able to vote Monday through Friday,

8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. in the Henry County Auditor’s Office.

Or you may vote on Tuesday, August 1 from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the following polling locations:

MP Wards 1 – 4 and Center Township (Cottrell Gym)

Northwest Precinct (Wayland Community Building)

Northeast Precinct (Winfield City Hall)

Southeast Precinct (New London Community Center)

Southwest Precinct (Salem Community Center).

The tables below provide the annual tax impact for residential, commercial and agricultural properties, assuming a $0.78 levy rate/$1,000.

Residential

Assessed Value Taxable Value Annual Tax Impact

$30,000 $17,082 $13

$50,000 $28,470 $22

$75,000 $42,704 $33

$100,000 $56,939 $44

$150,000 $85,409 $67

$200,000 $113,878 $89

$250,000 $142,348 $111

$300,000 $170,817 $133

$400,000 $227,756 $178

Commercial

Assessed Value Taxable Value Annual Tax Impact

$30,000 $27,000 $21

$50,000 $45,000 $35

$75,000 $67,500 $53

$100,000 $90,000 $70

$150,000 $135,000 $105

$200,000 $180,000 $140

$250,000 $225,000 $176

$300,000 $270,000 $211

$400,000 $360,000 $281

Agricultural

Assessed Value Taxable Value Annual Tax Impact

1 acre $756 $0.59

40 acres $30,240 $23.59

160 acres $120,960 $94.35

Members of the Citizens Organized for Public Safety (COPS) include Nancy Davis, Kay Denning, Mary Elgar, Kurt Garretson, Steve Gerling, Mike Hampton, Jesse Howard, Mary Koontz, Gary Lauger, Rich McNamee, Dr. Bob McPheron, Kirby Moon, Kate Newman, Steve Nichting, Brad Roth, Judy Sammons, Cherry Sandeen and Jerry Wells.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to Citizens Organized for Public Safety (COPS) at the 5 Star

Community Credit Union, 100 South Cherry Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641.

Paid for by Citizens Organizing for Public Safety (COPS), Mary Koontz, Treasurer.