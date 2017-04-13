Information Meeting Held in Mt. Union

Wednesday night Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber and the board of supervisors took Mt. Union residents thru changes taking place due to un-incorporation. Residents were provided with a packet explaining how to use the rural trash system and what to expect when streets need repair or cleared of snow. The packet included a breakdown of information regarding tax changes. Residents will probably see a decrease of about 5 dollars from city to rural property taxes. The other important information was the explanation of how the sewer bills will be paid going forward. Beginning July 1 the controversial RUSS payments will be made to the county two times a year in the form of special assessments and the county will make the RUSS payments. The supervisors and the auditor have worked it out so payments will drop to half of what they have been. The auditor did emphasize that the Russ sewer system is there to stay and must be paid for. She urged residents to continue to keep up with payments and those who have not been paying will see a second assessment. Barber provided citizens with information regarding Iowa Code to explain the state is handling the situation. She has been in constant contact with the City Development Board, State office of Management and county attorney. Supervisor Marc Lindeen gave her credit for helping everyone get thru a situation Henry County has never dealt with. Lindeen said the Supervisors’ goal is to help where they can and keep the lines of communication open.