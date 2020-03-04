Inez Q. Atkinson

Inez Q. Atkinson, 102, of Danville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at New London Specialty Care. She was born September 10, 1917 in Long Lane, Missouri to George W. and Nanny Burton Askew.

On October 31, 1936, she married James Edward “Ed” Atkinson in Phillipsburg, Missouri. He died January 8, 1998.

She attended elementary school in Long Lane and was a graduate of Phillipsburg, Missouri High School.

Mrs. Atkinson was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, canning vegetables, gardening, planting flowers, and was an accomplished embroiderer. When she was younger she played piano, organ and guitar by ear. She loved being Grandma and helping her grandchildren with their homework, and all the children in the neighborhood called her Grandma too.

She is survived by four children; Barbara Crear and Connie (Dale) Glasgow of Danville, and Gary “Butch” Atkinson of Burlington; fourteen grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Omina Askew of West Burlington. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Lou Overton; son Rick Atkinson; daughter-in-law Betty Atkinson; three sons-in-law Gary Overton, Ed Brown and Mark Crear; brothers Vernice “Bud”, Norman, Lloyd, Paul, Bertie, and Delmar; and sister Jewel Peters.

The funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. Larry Dodds officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family greeting friends beginning at 1:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Jaggar Cemetery, Danville.

Memorials have been established for New London Specialty Care Activity Fund and Danville Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.