Indoor Exercises for All Ages Workshop

Do you want to stay healthy this winter but don’t want to go outside to exercise? Join us at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, December 5th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Raul Becerril, Health & Wellness Coordinator at the Mount Pleasant REC Center, will demonstrate easy indoor exercises you can do during the winter and share tips for how to transform ordinary household items into helpful exercise tools.

If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.