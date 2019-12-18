Ina M. Rich

Ina M. Rich 90, of Wayland and formerly of Lockridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home in Wayland.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Wayland First Responders or to the American Diabetic Association in her memory.

Ina was born on June 12, 1929, the daughter of Ben F. & Anna (Burger) Crile. She attended Star School and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1947. Ina was united in marriage to Russell E. Rich on November 8, 1950, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2011. She worked a few years at O.T. Wilson Insurance Agency. She and her husband owned and operated a poultry business in Mt. Pleasant and later farmed in the Lockridge community until they retired in 1999 and moved to Wayland. Ina enjoyed cooking, canning, word puzzle books, piano playing, embroidering, saving recipes, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ina is survived by her children: Maxine (Jim) Borglum of Waverly, Beverly Ray of Grimes, Michael Rich of Mt. Pleasant, Gary Rich and Keith (Trudy) Rich of Lockridge, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

Ina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her three brothers, Kenneth Crile, Carlys Crile and Delmar Crile and one sister Lola Bain.

