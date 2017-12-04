IMS Teen Who Died Fell From a Ladder

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office now says the IMS student who died after falling Friday night fell from a ladder. 15 year old Teresa Cardenas, of Iowa City fell just after 8 pm during a school social. The emergency crews that responded were unable to revive the high school sophomore. She was pronounced dead at University Hospitals in Iowa City.

There was a two hour late start Monday morning at Iowa Mennonite School. Before classes started there was an assembly in the library. Counselors and the Grant Wood AEA Critical Incident Stress Management team were available during the day.

The school will gather in the library at 10:10 a.m. for a time of togetherness and classes will be modified with multiple adults in the classrooms. Grant Wood AEA’s Critical Incident Stress Management team will be available.