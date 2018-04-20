Ilene Duncan

Ilene C. Duncan 67, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant followed by a memorial service at 4 30 with Rev. Dianne Brokken officiating. A memorial has been established in her memory for a bench at Oakland Mills.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.