Ilene Duncan

Ilene DuncanWritten by Theresa Rose on April 20, 2018
Ilene C. Duncan 67, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant followed by a memorial service at 4 30 with Rev. Dianne Brokken officiating. A memorial has been established in her memory for a bench at Oakland Mills.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.