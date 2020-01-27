IHSAA Announces Regional Dual Sites

IHSAA Announces Regional Dual SitesWritten by Nathan Bloechl on January 27, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2020 Regional Dual Sites.
In 2A the sites are as follows:
- Atlantic
- Independence
- Osage
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Union, LaPorte City
- West Delaware, Manchester
- Williamsburg
- Winterset
And in 1A:
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- Denver
- Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- Lake Mills
- Lisbon
- Logan-Magnolia
- Underwood
- West Sioux, Hawarden
Regional Duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11.
The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.