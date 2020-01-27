IHSAA Announces Regional Dual Sites

Written by Nathan Bloechl on January 27, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2020 Regional Dual Sites.

In 2A the sites are as follows:

  • Atlantic
  • Independence
  • Osage
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • Union, LaPorte City
  • West Delaware, Manchester
  • Williamsburg
  • Winterset

And in 1A:

  • Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • Denver
  • Don Bosco, Gilbertville
  • Lake Mills
  • Lisbon
  • Logan-Magnolia
  • Underwood
  • West Sioux, Hawarden

Regional Duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.