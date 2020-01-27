IHSAA Announces Regional Dual Sites

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2020 Regional Dual Sites.

In 2A the sites are as follows:

Atlantic

Independence

Osage

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Union, LaPorte City

West Delaware, Manchester

Williamsburg

Winterset

And in 1A:

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Denver

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Lake Mills

Lisbon

Logan-Magnolia

Underwood

West Sioux, Hawarden

Regional Duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.