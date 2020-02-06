IHSAA Announces Football Districts for 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced new football districts for 2020.

Starting with Mount Pleasant, in 3A, it’s a heck of a draw.

With Solon bounced to 2A, Mount Pleasant and Washington are now the top-dogs in District 5.

Class 3A-5:

Mount Pleasant

Washington

Keokuk

Burlington

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Burlington moves down from 4A to join the ranks of 3A-5.

In 1A, things largely remain the same for KILJ-area teams.

Class 1A-4: