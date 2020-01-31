IHSAA Announces Classes 3 and 4A Basketball Substate Assignments

IHSAA Announces Classes 3 and 4A Basketball Substate AssignmentsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on January 31, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced their 2020 Class 3A Basketball Substate assignments.
Mount Pleasant is in Substate #5.
The pairings have yet to be released.
SUBSTATE #5
- Assumption, Davenport
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Fairfield
- Fort Madison
- Keokuk
- Mount Pleasant
- Solon
- Washington
The first round of boys’ Class 3 and 4A basketball playoffs is set for February 24th.