IGHSAU Releases 2020 Postseason Softball Pairings

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their 2020 softball pairings, with playoffs beginning statewide in a little under two weeks.

Here’s a look at where and when area and regional teams will play come postseason time.

1A

In Class 1A, area teams are grouped in Class 1A-Region 6.

New London will take on Holy Trinity in a first round match-up at home against the Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of New London-Holy Trinity will take on #12 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union in Winfield on July 15th at 7:00 p.m.

The top seed in the region is Lynville-Sully, who will await the winner of Tri-County and Keota for their first round match-up on July 15th.

2A

Class 2A area schools are have been placed in Class 2A-Region 8.

Top seeded #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine will await the winner of Cardinal and Van Buren County who will meet up on July 13th at Cardinal at 7:00 p.m.

Mediapolis will host Danville in a first round tilt at Mediapolis on July 13th at 7:00 p.m. The winner will move on to play Wilton on July 15th.

Also in 2A-8 is Wapello, who will take on Durant in a quarterfinal clash on July 15th at 7:00 p.m. in Wapello. The Arrows were a state qualifier in 2A last year, but the road gets significantly tougher as Louisa-Muscatine bumps down from 3 to 2A.

4A

Mount Pleasant and the rest of the Southeast Conference schools will tango in Class 4A-Region 7.