IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball Rankings: W-MU, ND Stay Put, Van Buren Enters in 2A

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The latest installment of the IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball rankings have several local teams honored.

In Class 1A, Winfield-Mount Union — perfect at 14-0 — stayed at No. 10 this week while Burlington Notre Dame stayed one spot behind them at No. 11.

The Nikes enter this weekend’s slate at 13-1.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, Van Buren County has finally entered the rankings, they are in this week at No. 15 fresh off a 58-48 win over WACO last night.

West Burlington stayed put this week as well, in Class 3A, at No. 8.

The Falcons had their matchup with New London postponed due to COVID concerns.

They’re 14-1 this season.

The full rankings can be found here.