IGHSAU Announces 1A, 2A Postseason Basketball Pairings

IGHSAU Announces 1A, 2A Postseason Basketball PairingsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 5, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced the 2020 State Basketball pairings.
In 1A, on February 13th:
- New London at Holy Trinity — 7:00 p.m.
- Hillcrest Academy at Lone Tree — 7:00 p.m.
- Highland at Winfield-Mount Union — 7:00 p.m.
- WACO at #11 Notre Dame — 7:00 p.m.
In 2A:
- Cardinal at Danville — (Feb. 13th, 5:00 p.m)
- Louisa-Muscatine at #10 Van Buren (Feb. 18th, 7:00 p.m.)
- Danville/Cardinal winner at #7 Mediapolis (Feb. 18th, 7:00 p.m.)