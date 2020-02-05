IGHSAU Announces 1A, 2A Postseason Basketball Pairings

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced the 2020 State Basketball pairings.

In 1A, on February 13th:

New London at Holy Trinity — 7:00 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy at Lone Tree — 7:00 p.m.

Highland at Winfield-Mount Union — 7:00 p.m.

WACO at #11 Notre Dame — 7:00 p.m.

In 2A: