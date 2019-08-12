Identity Officially Confirmed and Released

The Henry County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the person whose body was found near Wayland Friday. The investigation into the death continues but so far officials have been able to identify the individual as Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, age 29, of Anamosa. Still no information on how her body came to be in a field west of Wayland. Saturday there was a facebook post by a woman named Heather Brokow of Oxford Junction saying the body was that of her daughter Brandy Mae Shepard who had been reported missing since August 2. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Cause of death has not been released pending autopsy results.