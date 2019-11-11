Icy Road Surface Cause of Crash Near Winfield

On November 11th, at approximately 7:25AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a head on collision in the 2200 grid of Highway 78. An investigation into the report determined that Jaime Nino, 35, of Winfield was traveling eastbound in his 2014 Ford pickup when he lost control on the icy road surface. The Nino vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 1993 Pontiac car owned and driven by Asher Smale, 56, of Winfield. The Nino vehicle ended up in the ditch. Smale swerved into the westbound lanes to avoid the collision with the Nino vehicle. In doing so the Smale vehicle struck an eastbound 2017 GMC truck driven by Neil Davis, 21, of Winfield.

No Damage was reported to the Nino vehicle. The Smale vehicle is considered a total loss. Damage to the Davis vehicle was estimated at $10,000. Asher Smale was transported by Henry County Health Center ambulance to the University of Iowa for treatment of injuries. Jaime Nino was cited for failure to maintain control.

Assisting on scene was Winfield Fire and Rescue and Mullen’s Towing.