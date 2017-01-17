Icy Road Conditions Cause Accidents

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 2:26AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 grid of 220th Street for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon investigation it was determined that a 2009 Nissan car owned and operated by Russell Moehle of Mediapolis, was traveling east on 220th Street when he lost control on the bridge due to icy road conditions. No injuries were reported and damages were estimated at approximately $1,500.00. A state collision report will be completed.

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 4:27AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple vehicle collision in the 2200 grid of 220th Street. Upon investigation, it was determined that due to the icy road conditions, one vehicle (2001 Workhorse Van) operated by Eric Erlewine of New London, was traveling west on 220th Street and was not able to make it across the bridge, striking a guardrail and becoming stuck in the roadway, resulting in three other vehicles colliding and also becoming stuck along the roadway of bridge. No injuries were reported and total damages are estimated at approximately $2000.00. A state collision report will be completed. Breuer’s Towing Service and Henry County Secondary Roads responded to assist in removing the vehicles from the bridge.