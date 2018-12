Icy Road Causes Accident

At approximately 8:02 PM, on December 15, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash in the 2200 grid of Salem Road.

It was found that Steven Thirtyacre, of rural New London, lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup due to icy roads. This caused the pickup to enter the ditch where it rolled. The vehicle is considered totaled and no injury was reported.