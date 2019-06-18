Hy-Vee Drugstore Move

Customers of the Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee Drugstore and Durable Medical Equipment & Medical Supplies were notified by letter that both are being relocated from the Central Business district to the Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee grocery store on East Washington Street.The last day of business at the current location is July 19 and new location will open as a Hy-Vee Pharmacy inside the grocery store on July 20. It is not clear yet what will happen with the South Jefferson Street building which, according to county records, is owned by Hy-Vee.