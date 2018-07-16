Hwy 78 Road Work Re-Scheduled for Wednesday, July 18

Road construction work on Iowa 78 between Penn Avenue and Quaker Avenue near Winfield will require closing the road to traffic beginning this Wednesday, July 18, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office. The closure had to be postponed earlier due to wet conditions.

Once the project is in place, motorists will be directed around the work zone using a signed detour route.

Motorists traveling east on Iowa 78 will be detoured by traveling south on Oasis Avenue for 2 miles, east on Henry County Road H-28 for 2.5 miles, and then north on Henry County Road X-23 for 2 miles to reach the junction with Iowa 78

Motorists traveling west on Iowa 78 will be detoured south on Henry County Road X-23 for 2 miles, west on Henry County Road H-28 for 2.5 miles, then north on Oasis Avenue for 2 miles to reach the junction with Iowa 78.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.