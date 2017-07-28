Huisinga Decides Not to Run for City Council

Written by Theresa Rose on July 28, 2017

Mt. Pleasant City Council member Alan Huisinga announced Friday in a press release that he has decided not to seek re-election to a second term representing Ward IV.  Huisinga said it has been an honor to serve the community of Mount Pleasant.  He said “Mount Pleasant is a well managed city on the move and I am honored to have been part of that during the past four years.”  Huisinga says he plans to continue being involved in the community -with city, the Chamber, Iowa Wesleyan University and Midwest Old Threshers but just in different capacities.  Huisinga said, “I thank you for this opportunity to have served, to have learned a lot and to have met many fine citizens.”