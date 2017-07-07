Hubert G. Lowery

Hubert G. Lowery, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at his home.

According to Hubert’s wishes his body has been cremated. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 10, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to University of Iowa Cancer Center for leukemia research, H2O of Mt. Pleasant, HCI Care Services, or Union Hill Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 6, 1944, in Pickens County, AL, Hubert Gene was the son of William Andrew and Pauline Lancaster Lowery. He was a 1963 graduate of Carrollton High School in Carrollton, AL. Hubert joined the United States National Guard in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1972. On October 14, 1977, he married Rita “Sue” Kuhlenbeck in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Hubert worked for Ceco for 46 years, starting with the parent company in Columbus, MS before moving to Mt. Pleasant in 1974. Starting on the construction crew and moving his way up in the company, Hubert was a trouble-shooter, and at the time of his retirement in 2014, was a sales representative.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Hubert’s favorite pastime was spending time with family. He especially doted over his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked hunting, particularly deer hunting, fishing, and being in the woods with his best friends. Hubert played on the Mt. Hamill softball team for many years. He enjoyed traveling, whether to Las Vegas or Alabama (Roll Tide), to his favorite slot machines at the casino in Burlington, IA, or simply to the woods to go 4-wheeling with his wife.

Along with his wife, Sue, of 39 years, Hubert is survived by four sons, Randall Robinson of Chicago, IL, Richard (Autumn) Vandenberg of Stockport, IA, Barry (Barb) Lowery of Ankeny, IA, and Dallas (Linda) Vandenberg of Colorado Springs, CO; one and only daughter, Cindy (Curt) Vandenberg-Ellis of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one sister, Sheila Lowery of Carrollton, AL; and seven brothers, Walter (Laney) Lowery of Russellville, AR, Joe Lowery of Las Vegas, NV, Henry (Gloria) Lowery of Mesquite, NV, Jerry (Terry) Lowery of Carrollton, AL, Jimmy (Gail) Lowery of Columbus, MS, Richard Lowery of Reform, AL, and Johnny (Pam) Lowery of Caledonia, MS. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Sara, Brent, Richie, Danny, Dylan, Haleigh, Caitlyn, Nicolle, Matthew, Phillip, Amber, Cody, Kiley, Blake, and Dante, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Charlotte, McKenna, Landon, Kailey, Olivia, Julian, Hannah, Cooper, Brynlynn, Michael, Elizabeth, Dalton, and Hunter.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Lowery; and a sister, Barbara Ann Lowery Kendrick.