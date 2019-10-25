HTC’s God’s Portion Day This Weekend

Holy Trinity’s annual God’s Portion Day is set for this Saturday and Sunday at Holy Trinity Junior/Senior Catholic High School in Fort Madison. Proceeds help cover HTC’s annual operating budget, including student scholarships, faculty salaries, building maintenance and educational programming. The live auction will begin Saturday following the “Grow an Acre Auction” at 7:00 p.m. This is where local farmers donate proceeds from an acre of crop. Chicken dinners will be available and there is a Bake Sale at 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, a full Mass will be held in the high school gym at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after Mass there will be and a chance to test drive new cars with HTC receiving a donation for each car driven. Auction items include a 1996 Cadillac, Bedroom set, Ozark Tan-Tara Condo for 1 week, 2-Romantic Weekend Getaway at Catfish Bend Inn and Spa, 4 St. Louis Cardinals Baseball tickets, Backyard Patio Makeover Hat Raffle with Patio Pub Table, 6 chairs, umbrella and pillows. There will be a “Something for Everyone” raffle held throughout the weekend. A new addition this year will be a magician during the Kid’s FUN ZONE.