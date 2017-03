HTC Presents, Grease!

Step back to the 50’s with Holy Trinity Catholic Senior High School as they present Samuel French’s GREASE, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Shows will be performed on March 31 and April 1 at 6 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. All in the high school gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 at the door with children under 10 admitted Free. All proceeds benefit the Holy Trinity Music Department. Come out and enjoy the show!