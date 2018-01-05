HRSA Action Team Develops Strategic Plan

The Action Team formed by Healthy Henry County Communities (HHCC) to carry out the activities of the 3-year HRSA grant they were awarded in July submitted their strategic plan to HRSA last week. The plan outlined the fact that HHCC is the network for the grant but the action team will consist of current members and additional partners to develop and implement the new Care Links and Connections program. The action team’s shared vision is to increase the collaboration between action team members and provide a comprehensive care continuum process that addresses healthcare needs. This vision will be achieved through these primary project goals: recognize the top health related needs in Henry County, develop a system to be responsive to needs of local residents and to the changing environment of health care by 2020, work with network and community partners to address gaps in the population health environment, and ensure awareness of resources and services available to Henry County residents.

In conducting a needs assessment and analysis the action team determined that mental health, dental care, and transportation were the top three needs right now in Henry County. Their work will begin focused on those areas. Current action team network members include: Henry County Public Health, Henry County Health Center, Family Medicine of Mt. Pleasant, Henry County, Hillcrest Family Services, ADDS, Community Action of Southeast Iowa, Sunnybrook of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, The Fellowship Cup, and consumers. Additional partners will be asked to join the team now that the needs assessment and strategic plan are complete.

If you are interested in learning more about the HRSA grant or would like to become involved in the action team please contact Kelly Carr at 319-385-6523 or carrk@hchc.org. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates and to learn more about Healthy Henry County Communities.

###