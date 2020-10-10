House Fire Update

The cause of a Friday afternoon house fire south of Mount Pleasant remains unknown. Homeowner Rich Taylor said he has no idea how it started. No one was at home at the time and no one was hurt. But it appears the house was seriously damaged. A little after 1:30 pm, reports started coming in reporting smoke coming from the home at 2667 Iowa Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews from Mount Pleasant and Salem worked on the blaze. Mount Pleasant firefighters had to return Friday evening to put out a flare-up.