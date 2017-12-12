House Fire

Just after 3 pm today(Tuesday) Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called to a house fire south of the KILJ studios. The address was reported as 1743 Oakland Mills Road. County records indicate the house belongs to Todd and Renee Smith. Several Mt. Pleasant fire trucks responded and Salem Fire Department was paged out for a tanker and additional manpower. According to initial reports from the scene no one was home at the time the fire started. As of late this afternoon there was no information on how the fire started. At 6 pm two fire trucks remained at the scene. Any structural damage wasn’t immediately visible from the road. From the outside it doesn’t appear the house was destroyed.